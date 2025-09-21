Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 9/21?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you are eager to get some more of the late-night series after a week off, let’s just say that we’ve got it for you within!

So, where do we start? Well, it is worth noting here that the show is going to be back after a temporary stint off the air due to the Emmys. We also do think that this could be one of the most-anticipated episodes in a rather long time.

After all just remember that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is airing on the heels of all the controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel over at ABC. There is a real fraternity of late-night hosts who tend to support each other these days; the days of a lot of major rivalries are gone. A number of late-night hosts have spoken out about the situation already, but Oliver is not restricted by network rules or advertisers in a lot of the same ways. We do not anticipate that he will spend the entirety of the show talking about the situation but odds are, at least a couple of minutes will be spent on it.

When is tonight’s episode going to air?

There will at least be a small wait. The plan is for the show to air at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time, which is following the airings of Task on HBO. At least some of the show (i.e. the main segment) should be made available on YouTube the next day. For the entire show, we tend to think that you will need HBO Max in order to see that after the fact. Just consider all of this pertinent information until something changes.

