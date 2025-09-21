Unforgotten season 6 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: The truth

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Unforgotten season 6 episode 6. What stands out about it the most?

Well, for starters, let’s remind everyone (in the most plain terms that we can) that this is the big finale. Whatever happens here is absolutely going to offer up some closure. If you have seen this show over the years, you know already that it is one that often does give you a clearly defined beginning, middle, and an end. We do not think there is going to be a real exception when it comes to the Gerry Cooper case. There is going to be closure but, at the same time, also some emotional moments separate from all of that.

Below, you can see the full Unforgotten season 6 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

For better or worse, Jess and Sunny get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel, and Juliet, and Gerry Cooper’s killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions

Now if there is any other good news to report here at this point, it is simply that there is a season 7 already confirmed across the pond. With that, you do not have to worry all that much about this serving as a series finale. There is going to be more but odds are, you are going to be stuck waiting for a rather long time in order to end up seeing it.

Rather than thinking too much about the future here, our hope is simply that the end of this season is resonant and it helps to make this one of the more (ironically) unforgettable seasons of Unforgotten that we have had a chance to see over the years.

