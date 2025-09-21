The Golden Bachelor spoilers: New promo focus on Mel’s women

The premiere of The Golden Bachelor on ABC is just a mere matter of days away — so are there reasons for excitement?

Well, first and foremost, we recognize that the lead Mel Owens is polarizing based on some initial comments he made about who he is looking for this season. That is something that he is going to need to contend with, and the women have to determine whether or not they are going to be interested in him long-term.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new preview for what lies ahead — one that is set to “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry. This is really more about the women than it is Mel, as they are all eager to put themselves out there and are confident in their own skin. We are hoping for the moment that there are at least a few standouts in the group.

We do at least know that when it comes to The Golden Bachelor, things are moving rather quickly. Take, for starters, the fact that there may effectively be two separate episodes that you get to see over the course of premiere night … and we’ll see if any favorites stand out there. ABC does desperately need some sort of bigger hit from this franchise after the Bachelor in Paradise letdown and honestly, this may be why they are looking in the direction of Taylor Frankie Paul to be the next Bachelorette. She is one of the first leads in practically forever who is known for something outside of Bachelor Nation.

Are you planning to watch the premiere of The Golden Bachelor when it arrives?

Does the Mel controversy make you less excited to check it out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

