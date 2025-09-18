The Golden Bachelor premiere spoilers: Paula Abdul to apper

In less than one week’s time the premiere of The Golden Bachelor with Mel Owens is poised to arrive on ABC. Want to know more about what’s ahead?

Well, first and foremost let’s begin here by noting that the two-hour premiere is seemingly going to capture more than just the start of Mel’s journey. You will go beyond Night One to an early one-on-one date and beyond just that, a celebrity guest in Paula Abdul. Will all of this work to actually wash away the controversy that came with Mel from earlier this year? We’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

For now, let’s set the stage further for what is coming with the official The Golden Bachelor premiere synopsis:

Golden Bachelor Mel Owens is ready to find love among a remarkable group of 23 women who embody elegance, strength and a zest for life. Following a thrilling first night, Mel whisks one lucky lady away for a dazzling evening aboard the Queen Mary, while the rest of the women bring the energy in a spirited cheerleading competition judged by celebrity guest Paula Abdul, with help from the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders. Capping off the whirlwind week, Mel and the women trade formalwear for swimsuits at a sun-soaked pool party, setting the stage for a high-stakes rose ceremony that evening.

We will at least say this — our frustrations about the lead aside, we do think the producers are pretty good when it comes to creating situations that are really entertaining and (at times) inspiring for the contestants. We don’t want to see too many tears; after all, the tone of this particular show needs to be a little different than what it is for a standard Bachelor.

What are you most eager to see entering the premiere of The Golden Bachelor with Mel Owens?

