The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Mel Owens on potential ending

The premiere of The Golden Bachelor is going to be coming on the air later this month, and there are many questions to wonder. Of course, there is the issue of how everyone is going to react to Mel Owens as the lead after his past comments. Then, there is the question as to how the journey is going to end.

Is Mel engaged? Or, at the very least, with someone he chose? He is obviously not going to say anything one way or another, but we do at least have another tease about it now.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Owens indicated that more than an engagement, the one thing that he is really rooting for heading into the season is a partnership that can work for him long-term:

“My goal is to meet someone that I can enjoy life with … Whatever comes from that, it comes from that. I had an open heart and an open mind, and without spoiling anything, it’s going to be good.”

The report notes that at times, Mel’s women do take him to task for some of his past comments about only wanting women under 60 — there is even a roast-themed date that will give the ladies a chance to vent! We can’t speak to whether this will excite anyone to watch this season who have been rather frustrated but for now, we would say that it is at least worth noting. We just hope that over the next week or two, we actually get a real trailer for this season, and a chance to actually see more of what this is going to look like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

