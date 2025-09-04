The Golden Bachelor cast revealed for Mel Owens’ season

With the premiere of The Golden Bachelor with Mel Owens coming to ABC later this month, why not take some time to meet the cast?

First and foremost, it is worth noting that almost everyone in here is over the age of 60 — which is worth noting given some of Mel’s comments about wanting someone younger than that. He has since walked those comments back, but we recognize fully that this is something that will likely plague him for a lot of the season. It’s a pretty hard thing for many viewers to forget about, largely due to the premise of this show. (It is also something he may need to address with the women themselves.)

Below, you can see everyone who is a part of the series, and it includes people from all over the country with a wide array of careers:

Alexandra, 67, a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Fla.

Amy, 63, a full-time mom from Short Hills, N.J.

Andra, 77, a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, Calif.

Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, Calif.

Carol, 63, family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, Calif.

Cheryl, 66, a retired IRS employee from Englewood, Colo.

Cindy, 60, a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas.

Debbie, 65, a fitness professional from Denver, Colo.

Diane, 71, a librarian from Wasilla, Alaska

Gerri, 64, a home care agency CEO from Rockville, Md.

Lily, 72, a retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Lisa, 66, a state park employee from Marion, Ohio.

Maia, 58, a college sports consultant from Malibu, Calif.

Monica B., 62, a flight attendant from Huntsville, Ala.

Monica P., 60, a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Ala.

Mylene, 61, a casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nev.

Nicolle, 64, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Fla.

Peg, 62, a retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, Nev.

Robin, 63, a wealth advisor/vineyard owner from Napa Valley, Calif.

Roxanne, 62, a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas

Susie, 62, a realtor from Del Mar, Calif.

Terri, 71, a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas

Tracy, 62, an interior designer from Lafayette, La.

Of course, we want Mel to find someone perfect for him here and for him to get past any preconceived notions. Above all else, though, we don’t want to see a ton of heartbreak — it just feels so much harder to watch on this show than the regular Bachelor seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

