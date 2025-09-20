Chicago Fire season 14 premiere spoilers: New faces; more changes

If you are not aware at this point, the Chicago Fire season 14 premiere is coming to NBC on October 1. To better set the stage, why not share more details?

First and foremost, we should start by noting that “Kicking Down Doors” is the title for this episode. It goes without saying that we’re going to see a lot of drama, but we do still think there is some fun in watching how it all plays out. How can there not be? This is a show that loves to throw twists and turns at you, and we foresee no real reason to think that this is going to change. All things considered, why would it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Chicago Fire season 14 premiere synopsis to get more insight now all about what is ahead:

10/01/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A new face at Firehouse 51 causes tension, while rising chaos in the city brings new challenges to the team. Herrmann stalls on plans of relinquishing his office to Mouch. TV-PG

This is not the most in-depth synopsis in the world and by virtue of that, we do believe that there are a number of cracks that we will have to fill in to a certain extent. We realize that Daniel Kyri is exiting the series early on, and we also have plenty of questions when it comes to Kidd and Severide’s future. Are they going to be starting a family, and what does that mean with both of them being firefighters out in the field? There are absolutely a lot of different things that need to be combed through here, and seeing what happens is a part of the fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now, including the upcoming departure of Ritter

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering the Chicago Fire season 14 premiere?

Be sure to share all of your various thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







