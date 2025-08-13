Chicago Fire season 14: Daniel Kyri says goodbye to Ritter

We already knew that Daniel Kyri would be departing Chicago Fire as a series regular during season 14. Now, behind the scenes, the actor has said his official farewell.

How will Darren Ritter be written off? For now, that remains a mystery … but you better believe that we are crossing our fingers and hoping it happens in a way that allows him to come back at some point down the road. We really do not need any more reminders that “no one is safe” in this world. Haven’t we had enough of those?

In a post on Instagram, Kyri noted that this week was his final one of filming as the character, and he went on to say the following:

Chicago Fire changed my life. Bringing Darren Ritter to the screen has transformed & healed me in equal measure. He is a man who embodies empathy, humility, compassion, and unwavering bravery to save lives. His heroism is further fortified by the way he navigates the world—a gay Black firefighter who is proud, fierce, loyal, & whole—a possibility I never got to see onscreen in my childhood but desperately craved…

I am so humbled & proud to have portrayed you. I’m thrilled that my inner child would have looked at you each week in awe of everything you represent. You made history. Thank you so much, Darren Ritter. And goodbye.

Based on the filming timeline here, it does feel somewhat safe to assume that we are going to be seeing Kyri’s final episode of Chicago Fire early on in the season, just like it feels equally fair to assume that it will be emotional. Given that everyone knows about it, the door is at least open to there being a lot of promotion here for it far in advance.

