Chicago Fire season 14: Jack Damon not returning

We’ve known for a while that there would be a number of changes entering Chicago Fire season 14 and now, you can add someone else to the mix.

According to a new report right now from TVLine, Michael Bradway is not expected to return in the near future as Kelly Severide’s half-brother Jack Damon. While he was never a full-time addition, we did see him have a considerable role through the past couple of years.

In the end, it would have been nice to see more of Jack given that he was a good foil for Taylor Kinney’s character; however, at the same time, nothing was ever guaranteed with him being around all the time. Our feeling is that the door is still open for his return someday, mostly due to the fact that there is nothing indicating (at least for now) that he will be killed off.

We recognize already that there are a few different changes coming within the Chicago Fire world entering season 14. Jake Lockett (Carver) and Daniel Kyri (Ritter) are not going to be series regulars on the show moving forward. We do know that there are going to be some new additions and changes, but the basic format of the show is likely to still be the same. After all, why wouldn’t it be? We do think that this is the Wolf Universe show that excels the most at balancing out action, drama, and character stories. It also gives you a little bit of comedy, which is something that you do not actually get from some of the other series.

Odds are, you are going to be seeing more news on season 14 in the weeks ahead — go ahead and prepare accordingly.

