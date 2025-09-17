Family Law season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Given that tonight does mark the season 4 finale on The CW, it does make sense to wonder about a Family Law season 5. Is it going to happen?

Well, first and foremost, let’s kick things off here by noting that insofar as we can say at this point, the future of the Canadian drama is unclear … but there is hope? This does remain the sort of show that The CW does love to have these days, one that is financially beneficial for them while also targeting their desired demographic.

One thing that the series has going for it? Well, in terms of live+same-day ratings, the numbers are pretty close to what they were in season 4 … and we see no real reason for that to change now if the show continues to air in the summer. Given that there is not a lot of other scripted content out there on broadcast TV this time of year, there is a hole in the market that can very-much be filled. We just have to hope that there’s a real opportunity to see that continue as we move forward.

So when are we going to hear officially about the show’s future? Well as far as we can tell, it is our hope that we are going to hear something official over the next few months. There is no real reason to wait longer than that … but it is worth noting that any sort of official decision is probably going to come courtesy of Global up north. The CW can assist in figuring out the future, but there is a whole lot more that goes into a decision here.

As for what a season 5 could look like?

Does it really have to change all that much? From where we stand, we do not tend to think so.

