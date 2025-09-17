Task season 1 episode 3 promo: Tom’s warning and a search

This weekend on HBO we are going to have a chance to dive into Task season 1 episode 3. Is there more we can say about what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that this episode is going to be one where Tom may have to utilize some unconventional measures to get what he wants — even if that is difficult at times. Does this mean informing others of a possible leak, even if it is not within his own group? It feels that way. Mark Ruffalo’s character is one who recognizes that much of the job is based on information and alliances — even tentative ones. You have to take advantage of that wherever you can.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a little bit more of what lies ahead courtesy of a new Task promo — and we do think that it offers enough here to generate some excitement. We come out of this feeling even more hopeful that there are some exciting twists coming, but also a huge question when it comes to Sam. Can Maeve actually convince someone to bring the boy in? We saw what happened already with her attempt.

In the end, the longer that Sam is in his current predicament, the more problem that Robbie and others could find themselves in. There is, after all, a reason why the Dark Hearts are being searched and ransacked in the way in which they are here. We recognize that the first season is within itself designed to be a standalone tale; by virtue of that, it feels pretty obvious that everything is only going to get more and more intense, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Task episode now

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Task season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







