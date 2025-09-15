Task season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A shocking reveal ahead?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Task season 1 episode 3 on HBO next week, it feels like Tom is going to be forced to grapple with more than ever.

First and foremost, we are well-aware of the fact that Mark Ruffalo’s character is still trying to reckon with the presence of the Dark Hearts and the string of robberies. Meanwhile, he spent a lot of episode 2 trying to reckon with a sentencing at the same time.

Do you want some more news right now on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Task season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

As Robbie and Cliff try to find a potential buyer, Tom and Grasso level with the Dark Hearts, and Aleah and Lizzie question Peaches’ former coworkers. Later, a raid leads Tom to a shocking revelation.

As we dive further into this episode, we of course tend to think that the story is only going to get progressively more intense … but also that Sam is going to continue to be a focal point of this show to some extent. After all, the child ended up being a turning point in the robbery with Robbie, so why would anything change at this point?

One of the things that is abundantly clear at this point is that the storyline with the Dark Hearts is not going anywhere; why would we think otherwise? This is the focal point of the series it seems, with a picture that is growing increasingly cloudy insofar as their endgame goes. Robbie and Cliff trying to find a potential buyer is also something that clearly is going to take some time, mostly because this show is really doing its best to prioritize realism wherever it can.

