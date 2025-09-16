Paradise season 2 premiere date: A September 2025 update

With us now at the halfway mark of September, is more good news on Paradise season 2 coming on the horizon? Make no mistake we want it … but getting it soon? That is an entirely different story and some patience may be required.

The first thing that we really should say on this subject is quite simple: Hulu seems to have an exact plan for the Sterling K. Brown thriller. Production for the second chapter started off earlier this year, and it really does seem like they want this to be an annual event if possible.

So is a date announcement on the horizon? Maybe in a relative sense but from where we currently stand, we tend to think you’ll be stuck waiting for at least a little while longer. Our hope is that season 2 will launch at some point this winter and if that happens, we may be lucky enough to get more specific news on the subject at the end of the year or early next year. Having it happen now is a little premature.

Now if there is a silver lining here, it is that we have at least a relatively good idea of what Paradise season 2 is going to look like already. Most suggestions are that we’re going to see Xavier actually explore the world outside of the title community in an effort to try to find his wife — Shailene Woodley is one of the more high-profile cast members coming on board, and there could be more. Creator Dan Fogelman has noted that this is a series that could last at least three seasons — could there be even more than that? Time will tell…

