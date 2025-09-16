Industry season 4 premiere date: A new HBO update

Are we starting to have a better sense of when Industry season 4 could be coming to HBO? Based on what we know right now, it feels that way. Also, it could be coming back sooner than you’d think!

Speaking per Deadline after the Emmys, network boss Casey Bloys suggested that the financial drama could be back as early as January — if that is the case, it feels like it could be paired with the Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. It is fairly rare for the network to have two hit dramas on the air at the same time, but it at least feels possible here. Filming for the fourth season kicked off several months ago, and this is not one of those shows that requires a ton of time in post-production for the episodes to be perfected.

So what do we know at this point entering Industry season 4? It is true that some details are scarce but at the same time, there are a few things that make us reasonably hopeful about what is being planned. This is not a show looking to just replicate what we saw with Pierpoint the first few seasons. This is a chance to send us in an entirely new direction with different twists and turns — and certainly a new setting. Characters have evolved, and the same can be said for some relationships.

We also recognize that HBO is likely to do whatever they can to give the series more promotion — while the first three seasons received a good bit of critical acclaim, none of them have really crossed into the same Emmy threshold as some of the network’s other hits. Is there any chance at all that this will change in the future? It is at least something to wonder about at this point.

