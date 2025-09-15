The Boys season 5: Is Mexico spin-off still happening?

We are well aware at this point that The Boys season 5 is going to be the final one at Prime Video but it may not be the end of the franchise.

So what else lies ahead here? Well, for those unaware, there are still multiple new projects in the works — and we are not talking about Gen V. The prequel Vought Rising is currently being filmed, and then there is the rather mysterious The Boys: Mexico, one that has been discussed for a long time but is moving forward at a pretty slow pace. Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna were announced two years ago as executive producers on the project, which would give the world more of a global feel:

If there is some good news to report here, it is that the spin-off is at least still in the works. Speaking to Collider, here is what The Boys creator Eric Kripke had to say on the subject:

“The pilot of [The] Boys: Mexico is being developed right now. It’s very cool. I mean, who knows — obviously you never know, but I can say that the world itself meets the standard of all of our spin-offs. It’s our world but a totally different tone, and it’s super fun. Gael and Diego are executive producers, which is amazing and [they] really engaged with it, so — short answer is we’ll see, but I think the script is good.”

We tend to think that for now, Prime Video may be prioritizing Gen V coming out in a matter of days — but who quite knows what they could look to put out after the fact here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

