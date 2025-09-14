Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4: A focus on Jay

As we get prepared to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 on Hulu in a few days, doesn’t it feel like Jay will be a focus?

Ultimately, for us Logan Lerman’s character may be the most interesting of the three billionaires we’ve come to meet, and it seems to be tied to one thing: The bandage on his hand. Does this mean that the finger he seemingly lost is the same one discovered during the premiere?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING reviews!

The first question we have to wonder about this is quite simple: Where, and how, did this injury happen to Jay? If it took place in the Velvet Room beneath the Arconia, it seems as though there was not any blood left on the floor. Meanwhile, at the same time, did someone do it to him? You can easily argue that he lost it gambling, mostly because this is one of the only ways to create stakes for a guy like this. Just remember for a moment here that money is not an issue for him at all — does he like living his life on the edge?

The other thing that we have to wonder here i that for someone who works in the health-care industry, is he going to get the finger reattached? If that’s the case, could he be on the hunt for it? Sure, the other billionaires in Bash and Camila are interesting in their own way and yet, they don’t have that sort of instant hook that Jay does. Maybe that is intentional, as we are going to be hearing more about Camila and Bash a little later on in the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building, including more on what is ahead

What are you most hoping to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







