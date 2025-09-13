Dancing with the Stars 34 spoilers: Jordan Chiles’ debut song

Monday night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiere arrive. With that, what can you expect?

Well, earlier this week a lot of the individual routines were revealed by the network in a press release, at least with one key exception in Jordan Chiles. This one was not disclosed for some reason, whether it be due to clearance issues or a change behind the scenes.

No matter what the reason here might be, we are at least pleased to say that the song choice is now officially locked! What are we looking forward to here? Well, in a post on Instagram, the official account for the series indicated that “Break My Soul” by Beyonce is the track that the Olympic gymnast will be performing. This gives her a really good track straight off the jump, and we do certainly think that she could be established here as an early favorite.

After all, just remember for a moment here that many other gymnasts have not only competed on DWTS over the years, but also done very well! We honestly have a hard time thinking that anything is going to be altogether different here. Chiles is athletic and has experience doing some sort of performance in front of an audience, though there are some clear differences of course between a sport and what we have here. Some of Chiles’ competition includes Dylan Efron, Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, and a nostalgic pick for a lot of people out there in Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.

Who are you rooting for entering the Dancing with the Stars 34 premiere, and is it Jordan Chiles?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

