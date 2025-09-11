Dancing with the Stars 34 premiere spoilers: Current song choices!

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 34 is coming on Tuesday night — but you don’t have to wait to see some of the dance spoilers!

Today, the folks at ABC have revealed a fairly comprehensive list of what the celebrities will be dancing to, and then also their specific styles to go along with it. They’ve also seemingly confirmed that (thankfully) there will be no week 1 elimination, and that the judges / viewer scores from the first two weeks will be combined.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out all the spoilers below…

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Salsa to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny.

Author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Salsa.

NBA All-Star Baron Davis and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears.

Social media and reality TV star Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis.

Actor and musician Corey Feldman and partner Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” by Billy Joel.

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Cha Cha to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kings Horns.

From “Pentatonix” GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf.

From “Fifth Harmony” Lauren Jauregui and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a Tango to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Tango to “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast.”

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Cha Cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave.

There are a lot of fun choices in here, and some of them clearly make sense — think Robert Irwin doing something that hints at his career. Also, capitalizing on the success of KPop Demon Hunters makes a ton of sense! The most interesting thing in here to us, though, is the simple idea that Jordan does not have a song yet? This may be an issue of producers wanting to keep something a secret; or, a specific song may not have been cleared yet at the time of the press release.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

