The Bachelorette premiere date hopes for Taylor Frankie Paul season

We will admit that on many levels, we are still reeling from the big news pertaining to The Bachelorette — Taylor Frankie Paul is the new lead! There is no doubt a lot of controversy around the casting of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, but this is where we’ll remind you that this was the point! The series clearly wanted there to be a lot of discourse around the casting so that people would want to watch.

Also, let’s face it — the franchise is not doing too hot right now. Bachelor in Paradise attempted a dramatic format change and got a lot of negative reviews for it. Meanwhile, the new season of The Golden Bachelor got a lot of backlash before it even started due to Mel Owens’ comments on a podcast.

So is there going to be a rush to get The Bachelorette on the air? The answer to that is complicated, mostly because things can only move so fast given that filming has yet to happen. Our general feeling is that the series will arrive in January, mostly because it seems like ABC is parking The Bachelor itself for now. This means that we’ll get Paul’s season early next year, and then potentially either more Paradise or another part of the franchise in the summer. The network seems committed to doing three cycles of Bachelor Nation a year — or at least for now.

Could that end up changing? Honestly, a lot of that feels tied to just how well the ratings fare for The Bachelorette itself. If this big-name casting does not help to boost ratings at all, there is a chance some bigger changes could be in the works.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

