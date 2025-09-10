The Bachelorette names Taylor Frankie Paul as new lead

Today, ABC announced the new lead for The Bachelorette, and let’s just say that this one is pretty darn stunning! After all, we are talking about Taylor Frankie Paul.

After years and years of this franchise casting alumni in their lead role, today the network has confirmed that Taylor Frankie Paul, one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is going to be the star of the next season of the show. This is going to be polarizing for many reasons, but it certainly remains bizarre that the network is as reliant on this show as they are.

In a press release, here is some of what the network had to say about her getting this particular gig:

Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping into the spotlight as leading lady for the 22nd season of “The Bachelorette.” After igniting “MomTok” and going viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake’s soft-swinging scene in Hulu’s Emmy® Award-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” the 31-year-old Utah native is ready to trade headline-making heartbreak for hometown dates as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation. The all-new season of “The Bachelorette” will debut in 2026, and “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” returns Nov. 13, 2025.

Paul is the breakout star of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” captivating millions with her raw, unapologetic storytelling. Off-screen, she’s a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.

Obviously, this is going to lead to a particularly dramatic season, mostly because Paul is clearly someone who has been and will continue to be a reality star. The contestants are going to know her infinitely better than past leads going in, and they also have to figure out how they fit into her life.

