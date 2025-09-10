Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Vince, Morgan mess

If there is one thing that we can say about the past twelve hours in the Big Brother 27 house, it is simply this: A lot of messiness.

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here by reminding everyone that the relationship between Morgan and Vince is … unusual. There is a lot of codependency here, to the point where last night, Morgan started to spiral about the amount of time Vince spent with Lauren. Add to this the fact that he chose Lauren over her in the White Locust, and you get the sense that there is some trouble brewing. Also, Ashley and Will encouraged Morgan to basically be upset about this situation, which we tend to think is tied in some way to them maybe wanting to pull the two of them apart.

At the end of last night, Morgan and Vince did come together and talked some things out. Also, Vince basically said that he would nominate Lauren if it meant protecting the remaining Judges. Does he mean that? Well, that remains to be seen and we tend to think personally that he is just going to try and throw the next Head of Household.

As for who is going to be evicted tomorrow night, right now it remains the same. If Keanu loses the Blockbuster, there is a particularly huge chance that he ends up leaving the game. Meanwhile, Will stays almost no matter what, though it is currently close between him and Ashley. Based on where things stand, we just don’t see Kelley, Ava, or Vince voting to get him out, even if Morgan would rather that happen than losing Ashley at this juncture of the game.

