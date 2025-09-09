Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Ashley and Keanu’s plan

As many of you may be aware at this point, Ashley and Keanu have quickly slipped into the likable underdog roles on Big Brother 27. It is amusing to think about, mostly because this is the last alliance we would have envisioned a week ago after the Veto Ceremony blow-up.

Yet, here we are and on some level, we do think they are serious. They each do share a love of Rachel Reilly and even if they find each other annoying, they honestly do need one another. Keanu recognizes that Lauren is his primary target now and if she gets him out, she becomes all of a sudden a serious contender to win. The question is whether Ashley recognizes that at this point, Keanu is a bigger asset to her game than Will.

So how is that possibly the case? Well, Keanu is likely a bigger target than her moving forward, whereas Will is someone who is easy to bring to the end. His body is hurting following the Veto, he has yet to win a single competition, and he probably doesn’t have enough of a game to get votes. Ashley is an easier target with him gone, but her loyalty has been there to Will for a long time. We’ve yet to see any serious evidence that she actually wants him out over Keanu, but she has to at least entertain it so that Keanu keeps her this week — which he wants to.

Now, here is what you have to hope for — that Keanu actually keeps his interest a secret, given him actively campaigning for her could prove to be a net negative for her game. Right now, she seems to have both Keanu and Morgan on her side if he wins Blockbuster, but she’d need one more and that person is likely Vince. She needs to do some really work selling her on why she is valuable to stay.

