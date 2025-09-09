Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Vince feels the pressure

We have now arrived to day 64 in the Big Brother 27 house — so is there any chance for some other big twists and turns to happen soon?

Well, let’s start off here with a reminder: If you missed the news yesterday, we are in a spot now where Keanu is on the block opposite Ashley and Will, and he has already expressed a certain thirst for vengeance as a result. He is upset that he worked hard in order to protect Lauren when he was Head of Household, only for her to turn around and then do this to him.

So is there any way at present for Keanu to still save himself? We know that he is moving forward with the (wrong) assumption that he could have Vince’s vote and if he has him and Kelley, he would just need one more vote to stay around. It actually did seem like he briefly had the support of Morgan last night, at least in theory — the problem was that she still wasn’t ever going to vote against either Will or Ashley. The reality here is that he’s not going to have the numbers no matter what since he is such an enormous physical threat.

If there is one major question still to think about, it is if Morgan and Vince are going to become more and more at odds as the season goes along. She is clearly trying to protect Ashley this week; meanwhile, he doesn’t want to go against Lauren. However, Morgan has told him that she wants Lauren on the block, mostly because she’s gone after her. Can Vince actually entertain both of these relationships long-term? That is a really difficult task to do, and there is certainly no guarantee at all that he is going to make it happen.

