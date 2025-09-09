Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony aftermath (day 63)

The Veto Ceremony has been said and done for a while now within the Big Brother 27 house — so what can we say is going to happen next?

Well, first and foremost, we do think we should spend a few minutes discussing just how salty Keanu is about the current state of the house. He is the replacement nominee after Morgan used the Power of Veto on herself and with that, either he, Ashley, or Will is going to head to jury next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional Big Brother 27 updates!

What is curious to us is that Ashley did take some time today to try and campaign to Keanu, building a bridge based largely in part on the fondness the two have for Rachel. They could use this as an excuse to work together, at least while the two have them have allies. We don’t think that he wants to go after her anymore; instead, he has explicitly said he wants Morgan, Vince, and Lauren on the block next.

Meanwhile, Keanu has also received an “apology” from Lauren, where she tried to explain that there are only so many people left and that she wants Ashley or Will out; with that, he is a good person to win Blockbuster. He hardly bought it, and made it clear that if he survives she is someone to target since she tried to take a shot at him. He would have a greater amount of respect for her game if she just came forward and tried to own some of her moves. Because that did not happen, however, we are in the place that we now are.

If Will and Ashley end up being on the block together, we do think Ashley likely goes. Yet, she has tried to make inroads with a few different people like Keanu and Morgan. At this point, she just needs Vince.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 27 right now

What do you want to see in the aftermath of the Veto Ceremony today on Big Brother 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







