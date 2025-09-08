Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 9

We knew entering today in the Big Brother 27 house what the Veto Ceremony results would most likely be — so was there a surprise?

Well, let’s begin here by saying that it is really easy to feel for Keanu at this point. He really worked hard to prioritize Lauren on his Head of Household reign, only for her not to return the favor this time. Could you argue that he made a mistake? Sure, but Mickey was also coming for him and getting rid of her was not a terrible idea. Also, Lauren did not necessarily want him up. Her problem is just that Morgan won the Veto and she has closer relationships with Kelley, Ava, and Vince — she was not going to nominate any of them. Blame the Blockbuster for this. Then again, the Blockbuster is also the primary reason why Keanu may still stay this week.

Keanu tried yesterday to convince Lauren to nominate Vince, arguing that he did more to protect her and questioning why she would still be loyal to him. Sure, he picked her early in the Safety Chain that led to Rachel’s ouster, but there was a Morgan-centric condition to that. None of this matters now, as Keanu is on the block versus Ashley and Will.

So how mad is Keanu about this at the moment? In a word, very. He has already ranted about Lauren not having his back, and also indicated that she does not deserve the chance to get out a big target. His argument to keep him is to ensure that Lauren has a bad Head of Household week — and keeping him over Will is a way to ensure that this happens. Ashley has campaigned effectively to Keanu already, and we already give her some credit for fighting.

