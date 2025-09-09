Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 3: Boss on central theme

By the end of Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 3, it did start to become more clear what the theme will be this time around. We knew going into this chapter of the story that the mob would be a part of it. However, we now know the full extent of it.

Ultimately, we recognize that the mob is going to be a central part of what we are seeing here, albeit not in the way that we would have anticipated. Instead, we are talking here about a “New Mob” of billionaires CEOs, people who may run the city in a way that people like Nicky did previously. Nicky is now one of the two victims for the season, with the other being the doorman Lester.

So how did showrunner John Hoffman come up with this general premise? In a chat with The Wrap, he works to make this a little bit more clear:

It always starts for me with with let’s look at who we’ve killed. Who is the victim here and what themes and worlds does that open up? So with Lester, our beloved doorman, it’s a very storied job and very particular to big cities and a center of these pre-war apartment buildings in New York City. And if you’ve spent more than a few decades as he has in that position, he’s seen a lot.

He’s the protector and the connector to that building and to the tenants and certainly a doorman who’s gone through four murders recently in his building, he’s got to be thinking a lot of things about the way he’s done the job. But it’s also an opportunity to then look at, well what kind of nefarious things has he dealt with beyond murder, what power sources around New York City have come and gone and been trying to wield their own little ways…

Of course, we do tend to think that a lot of the characters this season will have their secrets, and that includes those beyond the grave. Who knows what else the future will hold from here?

