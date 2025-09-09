Only Murders in the Building season 6: EP talks possibility

Is there a reasonable chance at an Only Murders in the Building season 6 over on Hulu? We know that the three-episode premiere just arrived and by virtue of that, nothing is confirmed. Still, why can’t we be hopeful?

Well, one thing that is well-worth noting here is that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all seem to be happy to keep things going. The series is still super-funny and the mysteries solid. So long as the producers feel comfortable telling these stories, why not keep things moving?

While showrunner John Hoffman is not confirming anything regarding the future as of yet, it does seem as though he is prepared for some more shake-ups. Speaking to Collider in a new interview, he noted that “if there were [another murder at the end of Season 5 that sets up Season 6], I think we will look to shake things up in a potential next go. Nothing is at its end.” Given that every season has ended with some sort of murder, we do think that this is going to continue.

Of course, there is also one other super-important thing to wonder at this point: If people in the Arconia keep dying, is anyone going to want to live there? At a certain point, there could be those who start to feel like the place is cursed. Then again, there is an odd tradition — a Murder, She Wrote effect — of places and communities continuing to thrive despite the fact that there is a near-constant stream of deaths happening around them. We will have to wait and see how much that gets reflected here as we continue forward into the rest of the season, let alone the series.

