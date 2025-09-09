Only Murders in the Building season 5: EP on Mabel’s aunt mystery

We are coming out of the three-episode Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere at this point, of course there are many things to discuss! There are two murder victims at this point in Nicky and Lester, and there are also a lot of other questions and Easter eggs to wonder about at the same time.

What’s a huge one? Well, it is actually something ongoing — the larger mystery when it comes to Mabel’s aunt. Are we ever going to meet this woman on-screen? Even in the episode 2 flashback episode, we saw a younger version of Mabel — one accompanied by her mother as she visited said aunt in the Arconia.

Speaking to TVLine about this ongoing mystery, showrunner John Hoffman indicated that he is well-aware of how many people want to see this character:

I think I say this every year — because this has been a big discussion — but yes. For many seasons we’ve talked about who could be her, who could play her… and then, for whatever reason, a lot of times it’s not [about] just having that person around. It [should be] very consequential in the story we’re telling. So unless we can do that, then it feels a touch superfluous. But to remind and leave open the possibility that someday we will meet that aunt — who knows? We still could.

In other words, Hoffman does not want to just cast the character for the sake of doing so — he really wants there to be some sort of meaning behind it if at all possible. This is something that could spawn out for a larger story eventually … but there is no timeline on it. After all, there is also no evidence that season 5 is going to be the final one.

What do you think — will we meet Mabel’s aunt on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

