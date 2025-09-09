Only Murders in the Building season 5: Who killed Nicky?

We knew that the Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere would raise all sorts of questions when it came to Lester’s death. Here is what we did not expect: Another mystery to enter the picture.

So, what are we talking about in particular? Think in particular the confirmed death of Nicky, the dry-cleaning king of New York City. At the end of last season, he was just “missing” when Sofia approached the trio and they declined an investigation. All of that is different now, as Oliver had the dead body literally collapse on top of him in the closing minutes of episode 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of further TV discussions!

Given that the first three episodes of season 5 all arrived at once, we were able to find out a little bit more information about this death, as well — including the fact that he was actually killed days before he was discovered and stored somewhere cold. Why do this? There are a few different theories that are fair to consider, with one of the biggest being that this was a way to ensure that his death did not look as connected to Lester’s, which was ruled initially an accident. We know that Nicky was running a secret undercover casino beneath the Arconia, one that Lester also worked overtime in order to ensure ran smoothly in exchange for a lot of cash.

This is where we are left to the three possible new suspects in Bash, Jay, and Camila, who turned up at the end of episode 3. They are all extremely wealthy CEOs meant to represent the “new mob” of New York City. What’s more suspicious is that Jay may be without a finger — and there was one found in the leftover wedding shrimp at the start of the season! Does that link him to the place where Lester died? It is suspicious…

Related – Get a larger tease for Only Murders in the Building season 5 as a whole

What did you think about the first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached coments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







