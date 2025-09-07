Is Big Brother 27 new tonight on CBS, September 7, 2025?

Is Big Brother 27 new tonight on CBS? We recognize that Sunday nights tend to be when the reality competition show is on. However, at the same time we are also aware of the fact that the NFL season is now underway and that can contemplate things.

Well, we can tell you now that the show is not airing a new episode tonight; however, it has less to do with football and more to do with the VMAs, which are being aired on CBS tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So what does the schedule look like for Big Brother 27 moving forward? The plan is to air what is being described as a “special elimination episode” on Tuesday, one that is themed after the White Locust twist introduced by the Mastermind.

What are you going to see?

(Warning: There are spoilers ahead from the live feeds.)

This competition may prove to be the most frustrating in the history of the show, as it is a competition that leads to the elimination of Rachel Reilly from the game. It is a Chain of Safety style event similar to what happened on Reindeer Games years ago. One person goes, completes the challenge, and then passes the baton to someone else who does the same. However, each successive person has less time to complete it and if they fail, they are eliminated from the game.

The idea of Rachel being gone after 60 days of gameplay, and without a single vote being cast against her, is a really hard pill to swallow. There is a legitimately good reason why the cast inside the house, let alone alumni and fans on the outside, are really mad about what has transpired.

