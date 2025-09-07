Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Frustrations boil over

As we get into day 62 of Big Brother 27, it feels like almost everyone out there in the world of the show is feeling some anger. From the fanbase, a lot of it is tied to the abrupt exit of Rachel Reilly tied to a twist — something that few wanted. Even if you wanted to see her lose, isn’t it more satisfying if it happens in a traditional way? This just stinks for everyone.

Also, this move has left a lot of houseguests feeling salty. Ave has complained already about how the show is based on challenges now. Meanwhile, Ashley has noted that this is not what she signed up for. Even Vince is frustrated about the idea that they could all be eliminated in ways like this moving forward — even if he did benefit from Rachel’s exit from the game in some form.

Now, for those wondering about where things stand in the game, Morgan won the Power of Veto and now, Lauren has to nominate someone as a replacement. This is frustrating for her since she is literally having to nominate half the house at this point in the game, and if she does put Keanu up (which feels likely), it puts both Ashley and Will in a spot where they are in worse shape. He’s a dominant comp beast, Ashley does not feel like she can win Blockbusters, and Will hurt himself doing the BB Comics yesterday. Would either of them be able to win the competition now?

As frustrating as all of this is at present, we do think there is a chance that the show will listen to complaints … for next season anyway. It feels like for now, this season is too far gone and the schedule is set.

