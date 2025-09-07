Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 9?

The Power of Veto Competition happened in the Big Brother 27 house this afternoon and honestly, we’re still in a state of shock. Just remember what happened on Friday! Rachel was eliminated due to the White Locust twist, which meant that the season lost its most iconic person in the cast.

What makes us all the more concerned moving forward now is rather simple: Keanu is in big trouble depending on what happens in the Veto. He would be the replacement nominee for Lauren as Head of Household, who already nominated Morgan, Ashley, and Will. We know that Morgan is the target but if Keanu is on the block after the Blockbuster, he is a really easy person to get out of the game. Keanu was not chosen for the Veto; instead, Vince and Ava were. If Ava or Lauren win, we tend to think that they are 100% going to keep the nominations the same.

So what ended up actually happening here? Well, the Veto took a long time and for good reason, as BB Comics officially returned! This competition was won by Morgan which means that, for the second straight week, she has secured her safety. We also do not think that there is going to be any real back and forth as to what is going to happen here, as she will use it on herself and from there, Keanu is in big trouble.

IF there is a bit of good news that we can share here, it is simply that even if he goes up, he will have a great chance to save himself courtesy of the Blockbuster. Also, going up against Will and Ashley in theory would give him a good chance of sticking around.

