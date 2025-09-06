Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto players

The week 9 Power of Veto Competition is happening today in the Big Brother 27 house — so what all can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just issue another reminder that Rachel Reilly is now gone and with Lauren in power, she nominated Will, Morgan, and Ashley. It feels like Morgan is her target, but Keanu is lingering as a possible backdoor option that she could take advantage of if need be. He isn’t coming for her but at the same time, she’s aware that he could just win his way to the end and that is threatening.

So who are the people taking part in the competition today? Well, joining the HoH and the three nominees are Ava and Vince, and there is good chance that they just don’t use it in the event that they win. Ava is working with Lauren and by virtue of that, we do not think that she is going to do something that ends up dramatically upsetting the balance of power in the house. Meanwhile, if it is Vince … well, it honestly is not going to be Vince. He would be obligated to save Morgan but there’s a good chance that he throws this.

As for what the competition could be today, the only thing that we can say at this point with relative confidence is that it is probably not Zingbot. This is something that the producers would probably hype up … right? At the same time, though, this is the right time to do it and we don’t see as much value bringing it into the season at a time when there are not a lot of other people left in the game. At that point, why even bother doing it at all? We need a Keanu zing!

