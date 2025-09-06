Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH after White Locust?

The White Locust twist is now done within the Big Brother 27 house — and you better believe we are still sifting through the aftermath.

For those who missed it, Rachel Reilly was unceremoniously eliminated without the live feeds on as a result of the White Locust twist. She leaves the game without a single vote being cast against her and will be the first member of the jury.

Somehow, the game does go on, and this allows us to transition into the topic of who won the next Head of Household in the game. This is where we turn a lot of our attention now over to Lauren! She technically won it during the same Safety Chain competition where Rachel was eliminated because she had the fastest overall time.

Now as for what Lauren is going to do with her power, as of right now she has nominated Morgan, Ashley, and Will. Morgan is her current target, but she told Ava that she could make Keanu one in the event that something changes. Our sentiment at present is that she’s running low on numbers, so if one of them goes off, she does not have a lot of great people to put up. She is not going to do that to Vince, Ava, or Kelley, as she’s got good working relationships with all of them. Keanu is someone who is not actually coming for her but at the same time, it makes a lot of sense to get a move of this caliber on her resume.

Is Lauren a really frustrating player to watch? In a lot of ways 100%. However, at the same time she does now have two HoH wins plus a Veto, and has to at least be thought of as a person to watch as the game continues.

