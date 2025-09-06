Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: How was Rachel eliminated?

We’ve reached the start of a new day within the Big Brother 27 house — but it has to be one of the worst days of the entire season. After all, this is a day without Rachel Reilly in the game.

Last night after Unlocked, the live feeds came back with us learning that the former winner is out of the game, albeit in one of the most frustrating ways possible. The elimination happened in a way that was similar to Big Brother Reindeer Games, where there was a competition that happened via a safety chain. You had a challenge to complete and if someone managed to do that, you then selected the next person to take part. Ava won the right to kick off the chain, and she picked Vince (who volunteered).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more Big Brother 27 updates!

This is where a lot of the frustration goes into overdrive — Rachel also apparently wanted to go early, but Ava did not pick her because she touched her and this was really frustrating to her. So with that, she gave it to Vince, who then ticked off Morgan by choosing Lauren to go next. Lauren then completed it and then after that, chose Morgan. Morgan then picked Rachel, and she was not able to complete it in time.

Seeing someone go out like this, 60 days into a season, is beyond sad. Also, Rachel never touched the block all season! This may go down as the worst twist since the coup d’etat in season 11, one that effectively nullified a lot of gameplay and allowed Jeff to do whatever he wanted. We also tend to think that this was the worst-case scenario for producers, who probably regret that they ever thought of or initiated this twist in the first place now.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the Big Brother 27 live feeds

What do you want to see happen this morning in Big Brother 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







