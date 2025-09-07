American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: September 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about American Horror Story season 13 between now and the end of September? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is more for us to discuss here!

First and foremost, we do think it is worth (still) pointing out that we are going to see more of this franchise … eventually. We wish there was a specific date on it but for the time being, that just is not the case. We still hope that this is going to change at some point; it is really just a matter of learning when production starts, let alone who is in the cast. (Executive producer Ryan Murphy has expressed hope already that we are going to see a lot of big names on board. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this turns out to be the case.)

Because we do not have an official cast right now for season 13, we are in a spot where it is impossible to sit here and say that we are going to get premiere-date news now or in the relatively near future. We tend to think the best thing that we can really hope for here is that a cast comes out before the end of the year. If that happens, then a summer / fall 2026 release is possible. A lot will then come down to whether or not FX wants to hurry out another season, given that it has been so long already since the last one was on the air.

After all, we do think it is worth remembering here that the last time we saw Horror Story around, it was the spring of 2024 — and that was only the second half of Delicate. The best thing that we can hope for at this point is that the next chapter is worth the wait.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13, no matter when it airs?

