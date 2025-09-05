Task series premiere: HBO releases episode 1 details

After a really long wait, this weekend is going to bring the long-awaited premiere of Task to HBO. What more can we say about it now?

Well, as a reminder this show comes from the same mind as Mare of Easttown, so we have every reason to think that it is going to be great. Also, it’s a crime drama with Mark Ruffalo in the lead role! Why would we think that this is anything other than great? The first episode will be spent mostly with us learning about the characters and the world — but rest assured that by the end of it, the stage is going to be set for what everyone is up against.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV discussions!

In order to learn something more, go ahead and check out the synopsis for the series premiere below:

After scaling back his role in the Bureau and still reeling from a family tragedy, Special Agent Tom Brandis reluctantly returns to the field to head a new, relatively inexperienced team to investigate a string of robberies. Following his brother’s death, Robbie Prendergrast earns extra cash for his family by ripping off drug dealers – but a bad tip upends his delicate balance.

It is pretty clear that we have seen about a hundred different shows about FBI task forces over the years — so what makes this one different? Well, we tend to think it will be tied to the gritty nature of it, but also what it is like for agent like Tom to lead a team of people who, by all accounts, are really not ready for the position that they are in. Ultimately, we are prepared for a lot of chaos with some entertaining / surprising moments mixed in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Task at HBO

What are you the most eager to see at this point with the Task series premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







