Shrinking season 3 premiere date: September 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on Shrinking season 3 between now and the end of the month? Well, we do at least think there is a case to be made for it.

Where do we start? We do think it is worth a reminder that production for the latest batch of episodes has already wrapped and by virtue of that, we are really just in a spot now where we are waiting to see what happens over at Apple TV+. Once all the episodes are edited and ready to go, they are the ones who make the final choice on when to air anything.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV discussions!

So what is our current prediction on this? Well, let’s just say that we are going to be waiting for a little while still. November feels like a practical spot and if not then, maybe December or the start of 2026? Apple has options, but we do think they love the notion that they are going to have so much more of the show and much faster than they were able to get season 2 on the air. It would not shock us if an announcement comes out close to the end of the month but for now, it feels a bit too early.

Now as for whether or not season 3 will be the end for the Jason Segel – Harrison Ford comedy, here is a reason for hope! It is important to remember at this point that while executive producer Bill Lawrence pitched the show as a three-season project, there is an openness to have it go on longer than that. So long as the actors are interested and there is more story to tell, why not make it happen?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Shrinking right now, including some other insight on the story to come

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3 when the show actually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







