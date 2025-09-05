House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: September update

Is there a chance that we can learn more about House of the Dragon season 3 between now and the end of September?

Well, just like you would imagine, there are a lot of things to be excited about entering the season — and why wouldn’t there be? All signs point to the third season starting with the epic Battle of the Gullet, something that originally seemed to be planned for the second season. We just have to hope now that it will live up to the hype when we see it — and that it is going to be epic, violent, and almost everything in between.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now, let’s just go ahead and raise the following question: What are the chances that we do learn more about the third season before the month is over? Well, let’s just say that it could happen, but in all honesty, it still feels unlikely. A part of the reason for that is tied to just how far away the show still is, since we do not anticipate it coming back until either the summer or fall of next year — and that could be generous. There is also another project ahead in the larger Game of Thrones universe in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is based on the Dunk & Egg stories from George R.R. Martin. We have clearly entered a time where there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to from the franchise.

Now, we just have to hope that House of the Dragon does end up producing something a little bit less divisive when the third season does actually arrive.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon now, including more on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







