High Potential season 2 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Pawns’

Come September following Dancing with the Stars, you are going to have a chance to see the High Potential season 2 premiere. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the Kaitlin Olson series ended the first season with a rather enormous cliffhanger. After all, we know now more about the Game Maker, and it is certainly our hope that we end up seeing more of David Giuntoli in this role. This is certainly a different sort of role from what we saw from him on either Grimm and then also A Million Little Things!

Below, you can see the full High Potential season 2 premiere synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal.

Ultimately, we anticipate that at least a part of the second season is going to feel like a balancing act, one in which the producers are going to try to handle everything with the Game Maker but also some procedural elements. This is, after all, something that a lot of shows of this nature try to do — they want to reward long-term fans, but at the same time also give newcomers an access point to the show as well.

As long as High Potential is remotely successful on the level that it was in season 1, we do tend to think it is easy to be satisfied with the end result.

