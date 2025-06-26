High Potential season 2 spoilers: Shameless alum set as regular

We are not sure that you needed another reason to be excited for High Potential season 2, but we’ve got it nonetheless!

According to a new report from Deadline, Shameless alum Steve Howey is set to be a series regular on the Kaitlin Olson series moving forward. His role is that of the precinct’s new captain Jesse Wagner, described as “a savvy political animal who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes effortless charm. Besides a guy who can launch a million fundraisers with his smile, he has disruptor tenacity and likes thinking outside the box just like their all-star consultant Morgan (Olson). He has a way of putting himself right in the middle of the action… whether he’s wanted there or not.”

Given some of Howey’s comedic chops, he can add a little bit of that to High Potential while also bringing the drama here and there at the same time. This show excels at doing a little bit of both, and we tend to think that we’re going to get that when season 2 premieres this fall. Also, remember that the series has also seemingly brought on board a new adversary for Morgan, as well, played by the awesome David Giuntoli.

One other thing that is interesting about the Deadline report is how it mentions that Olson is being elevated from producer to executive producer for the upcoming season — another sign that she is going to have more input than ever before. We tend to think that can be great when it comes to preserving the series for many years — Kaitlin certainly knows a lot about that already thanks to her time on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

