High Potential season 2: Kaitlin Olson shares story hopes

We do feel very lucky to know at this point that a High Potential season 2 is coming to ABC. Does this mean that we know that much about the rest of the story, though? Hardly.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say. At the end of the first season, we saw Kaitlin Olson’s character of Morgan come across a new adversary played by David Giuntoli. That is clearly going to inform a lot of the story that is coming up, but it is not the only storyline that lies ahead. This is somewhat of a procedural still, so we imagine that there are going to be a lot of other major cases that could be front and center. To go along with that, Morgan still has a personal life and we’re sure that this is going to play out in a number of different ways.

So what exactly does Olson want to bring to season 2? In a new interview with Deadline, she lays some of it out:

In the pilot, she’s got that wonderful speech with [Selena] Soto where Soto says she has a gift and she’s like, it’s not a gift, and names all the reasons why. As in any first season of television, you’re trying to figure everything out, and looking back, I got a lot of feedback from people just loving that part of it. The fact that there’s a lot of really exceptionally intelligent people in the world who don’t necessarily find it all that amazing. I think it must be very lonely at the very least, and then all of the other things that Morgan states in that first episode. I felt like it really touched a lot of people, and I was like, oh, yeah, there are people who are identifying with that and would like to see more of how difficult it can be.

I definitely want to do more of that, and I also want her to make mistakes, like I said before. It’s not fun to watch somebody just hit it out of the park every single time, it’s going to get boring. I love the stuff with the kids. I would love to see some more examples of her son and the way that he’s gifted and how that’s challenging for him. I mean, we touched on it a little bit with friendships at school this past season, but I think that there’s so much to be explored there. Same with Ava and how it’s a struggle for her maybe, or maybe not. Maybe Ava starts to have a really, really great life and great social life, and that’s enviable to Morgan and Elliot.

Our general feeling at this point is that come August, we could start to see some more footage come out about the series. It would be wonderful if a lot of footage started to emerge before then but at the same time, it feels wrong to have that level of expectation. We’ll just settle if an official start date is released by the middle of next month.

