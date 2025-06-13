High Potential season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about High Potential season 2 between now and the end of the month? Well, let’s just say this: There is a reasonable chance that at least a few different tidbits could come out!

First and foremost, let’s just begin by reminding you that the Kaitlin Olson series has been renewed already for another batch of episodes; not only that, but it seems to be airing once again on Tuesday nights following Dancing with the Stars. Given that the show found a great deal of success with what it was doing previously, clearly they saw no real reason to mix it up.

As of right now, we would say there’s a chance that a formal premiere date will be announced before the end of this month — and if not, you are going to learn more about it come early July. The show itself should be back at some point in late September or early October — more or less whenever ABC decides it makes sense to schedule it.

So what will the story be moving forward? Well, the biggest thing that we know to expect is more David Giuntoli after that reveal at the end of last season. This is a chance for Morgan to deal with some sort of major Big Bad, someone who is incredibly smart and dangerous in ways that she cannot anticipate. Our general sentiment is that this could be an arc that courses through a lot of the season, but we also do not see the producers shifting too much from the case-of-the-week model. That is, after all, something that we’ve seen so many shows utilize to an area of success time and time again.

