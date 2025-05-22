High Potential season 2 to have larger episode count at ABC

For everyone out there looking to get a little bit more of High Potential on ABC, we can at least say the following about episode count. There is more of what you want coming!

Speaking to TVLine, cast member Javicia Leslie confirmed the larger episode count, noting that “with 18 episodes, we’ll get a little more breathing room to just enjoy our time.” This means that the mystery drama is going to run for the same number of episodes as The Rookie and Will Trent, which are also pretty huge hits and important for the network.

It feels abundantly clear to us that High Potential is one of those shows that should function just fine with the larger commitment, mostly because this is a style of show that has performed really well over the years. Just think about Elsbeth on CBS, which also is a lighthearted whodunnit with a great lead and memorable guest stars. So long as the viewership is there, we do think there are plenty of reasons for ABC to keep bringing it back.

As for anyone worried about Olson’s commitments on this versus It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we do still think there is a universe out there where she can still film episodes of that in the off months. Given the number of episodes that are there to do a season, we do not think the series ends unless the entire team wants to send it off into the sunset. For now, we do not think that we are on the immediate cusp of that happening.

Be prepared for an exact season 2 premiere date for High Potential to come out a little later this summer.

