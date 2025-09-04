Boston Blue trailer: See Donnie Wahlberg back in action!

Next month, we are finally going to see the arrival of Boston Blue at CBS — why not celebrate now with seeing some footage?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a first-look preview for what lies ahead, one that features of course Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. For at least the start of the first episode, it appears as though he is there under the employ of the NPYD. Is that going to change over time? We’ll have to wait and see, but we know that he is going to be working with Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver. They are the heart of this show but like with the rest of the Blue Bloods franchise, we know that there is a lot more coming here.

One of the things that is clear already is that Boston Blue is going to revolve a lot around the larger Silver family, and a cast that includes the likes of Ernie Hudson as well as Psych alum Maggie Lawson. There will also be a larger role in here for Sean Reagan, who is played by a different actor here than the original show.

How many cameos from the show are we going to get?

Well, let’s just say that Bridget Moynahan is a lock, as Erin is featured in the preview. We also tend to think there is a good chance that we are going to see some other characters here and there from the franchise — but we hope to learn some more of that over time.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Boston Blue when it premieres?

Do you think that this spin-off is going to be a success? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

