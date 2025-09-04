Talamasca: The Secret Order trailer hypes up mystery, drama

The premiere of Talamasca: The Secret Order is coming to AMC next month — and now, there are further reasons for excitement!

Today, the network released a full-look trailer for what lies ahead, and it suggests that as much as the Anne Rice-themed series will be supernatural, there are also going to be some conspiracy elements baked in here, as well. This is going to be dark at times and thought-provoking at others. The trailer at this point is a little more reminiscent of Interview with the Vampire than Mayfair Witches. (It certainly helps that you are going to be seeing Daniel Molloy in here.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer for what lies ahead. Meanwhile, an AMC press release offers up more information.

Headlined by Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), the series stars Academy Award®, BAFTA®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee and SAG® Award-winner Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, The Wife, Ragtime, Ordinary People), SAG® Award-winner William Fichtner (The Dark Knight, Armageddon, Crash, Mom), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Celine Buckens (Showtrial, The Ex-Wife), with SAG® Award-nominee Jason Schwartzman (Mountainhead, Pavements) set to guest star and Eric Bogosian reprising his role from Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire as a crossover character in the new series.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse and Bogosian plays Daniel Molloy.

Now, we just have to make it one more month … and that’s not going to be all that easy.

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Talamasca: The Secret Order?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







