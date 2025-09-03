Wednesday season 3 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following the release of season 2 part 2 today, why not talk further now about Wednesday season 3? Of course, we are thrilled that it is coming — it is really just a matter of when.

First and foremost here, let’s just start things off by noting that the Jenna Ortega series was actually renewed some time go, so we’ve been lucky to not have to be worried over the future. Of course, even without that coming in from Netflix, we wouldn’t be panicking — this is one of their most-popular shows and by virtue of that alone, we do tend to think it will be around for a little while longer.

Now, the hope obviously is that the early renewal for Wednesday means that the writers and producers can work to lessen the time between seasons. Ortega is a super-busy actress with a lot of feature film projects, but if the show can film at some point next year, a release date in summer 2027 feels like it could be in play. Remember that the especially-long wait for the second season was tied to the industry strikes of 2023 slowing down the process. Fingers crossed that moving forward, there are not going to be a lot of further interruptions.

As for what the story of Wednesday season 3 is going to look like, we tend to think that Ophelia is going to have a huge role after that cliffhanger. Not only that, but there could be a new principal and some other cast members. We do still believe that the writers are going to throw a lot of ideas out there … but this show is undoubtedly better when Wednesday and Enid remain the focus.

