Countdown season 1 finale: Jensen Ackles on huge cliffhanger

The Countdown season 1 finale has come and gone now on Prime Video, and there is certainly a lot to think about entering a possible season 2!

After all, the closing minutes of this week’s episode essentially revealed that Todd had kidnapped Amber — or has he killed her? What’s going to happen here? There are a lot of questions to be answered and while we like to think that she will be okay, this is a series that has not been afraid to kill off people before. Why do we think that they would be afraid of it now?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

No matter where this story goes moving forward, one thing feels pretty darn clear: Mark is going to do whatever he can to try and get Todd — especially since his own feelings for Amber have blossomed. Speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is some of what Jensen Ackles had to say:

“I think the feelings that he had pre-surgery not only still reside within him, but I believe that they have blossomed inside. I feel like that is the other painful secret [after he’d hidden his tumor from the team] that he’s now having to keep is his admiration and his feelings towards her and trying to swallow those down and shove those down and try to pretend that everything’s cool when really he knows that he’d love nothing more than to have a second chance at whatever that could have been.”

Ultimately, it feels to us that the odds of a Countdown season 2 are high, especially given the relationship that Ackles has with the Amazon-owned streaming service. Also, this is a series that feels viable financially compared to some other action series that are out there … and why not try to keep this going for a little while now?

Related – Is a Countdown season 2 renewal going to happen?

What do you think about the events of the Countdown season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







