Countdown season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the finale this weekend, is there going to be a Countdown season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the road here?

There are of course a number of different things that we can talk through when it comes to the future of the series here, mostly because on paper, it is easy to argue that it is 100% going to come back. You’ve got a popular star in Jensen Ackles, a showrunner in Derek Haas who is used to doing big shows, and also a format that is needed for a lot of streaming services. In a world where there are a lot of shows that you can only produce a single season every two or three years, isn’t there something nice in having one with a much faster turnaround? At the very lead, we tend to think so.

So even though nothing has been officially determined when it comes to the future of Countdown just yet, let’s just say that we’ve got every reason in the world to be hopeful. Why wouldn’t we be? They can renew it and likely have more episodes ready in late 2026 or early 2027. Meanwhile, they could also bring in new Task Force members whenever they feel like it.

If there is one singular thing to be concerned about here, it is simple that Ackles himself is busy! He did a stint on CBS’ Tracker and is filming right now the prequel Vought Rising within the world of The Boys. If there is a season 2 for Countdown, it may take a while to come together for scheduling reasons — but then again, it is rather helpful that both of them stream at the same place, no? That’s at least the way that we look at things for this particular moment.

