Foundation season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we look towards Foundation season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+ next week, there is so much to look forward to here. Where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, there is some bittersweet news to report here in that this is the penultimate episode of the season. We certainly hope that there is a fourth season, especially since there is so much more story from this world to tell. The huge question here is, of course, when we are actually going to find out about a renewal. It may not happen and really, it is going to come down to viewership versus budget … and that is something that matters for almost every single show across the board.

So what can we say about the next installment, which carries with it the title of “The Paths That Choose Us”? If you look below, you can see the full Foundation season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Gaal confronts the power of the Mule’s conversions. Dusk resorts to drastic measures. Demerzel searches for clarity about the future.

For almost the entirety of this season, the storyline of Gaal and the Mule has been bubbling underneath the surface. By virtue of this, it does not feel that hard to imagine that everything could be coming to a head — or, if not that, we may just be setting up for a really exciting cliffhanger that puts the pressure on the streaming service further.

No matter what the producers for Foundation have in store, we imagine that the remaining episodes of this season are going to be both tremendously exciting and also ambitious. At this point, how could they not be. You have to pay off what you’ve set up and also hint more and more towards whatever the future could be.

